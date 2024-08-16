Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3089.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹3091.4. The stock reached a high of ₹3089.95 and a low of ₹3029.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹346480.54 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹3743 and its low was ₹2142.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39672 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at ₹3070.45. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises shares have risen by 23.78% to ₹3070.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 24.04%, reaching 24143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.58%
|3 Months
|-8.03%
|6 Months
|-5.21%
|YTD
|6.71%
|1 Year
|23.78%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3074.62
|Support 1
|3016.67
|Resistance 2
|3109.13
|Support 2
|2993.23
|Resistance 3
|3132.57
|Support 3
|2958.72
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 39.19% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1232 k & BSE volume was 39 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3089.95 & ₹3029.1 yesterday to end at ₹3039.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.