Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2024, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 3091.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3039.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3089.95 and closed slightly higher at 3091.4. The stock reached a high of 3089.95 and a low of 3029.1. The company has a market capitalization of 346480.54 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 3743 and its low was 2142.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 39672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 1.02%, currently trading at 3070.45. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises shares have risen by 23.78% to 3070.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 24.04%, reaching 24143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.58%
3 Months-8.03%
6 Months-5.21%
YTD6.71%
1 Year23.78%
16 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13074.62Support 13016.67
Resistance 23109.13Support 22993.23
Resistance 33132.57Support 32958.72
16 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4230.5, 39.19% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4661.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1272 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2366 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1232 k & BSE volume was 39 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3091.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3089.95 & 3029.1 yesterday to end at 3039.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

