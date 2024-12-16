Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 2504 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2529.35 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2505 and closed slightly lower at 2504. The stock reached a high of 2544.25 and a low of 2480 during the session. With a market capitalization of 289,018.4 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,422 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12555.48Support 12489.53
Resistance 22583.22Support 22451.32
Resistance 32621.43Support 32423.58
16 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 68.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6471 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1940 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2504 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2544.25 & 2480 yesterday to end at 2529.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.