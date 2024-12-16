Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2505 and closed slightly lower at ₹2504. The stock reached a high of ₹2544.25 and a low of ₹2480 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹289,018.4 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 75,422 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2555.48
|Support 1
|2489.53
|Resistance 2
|2583.22
|Support 2
|2451.32
|Resistance 3
|2621.43
|Support 3
|2423.58
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 68.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 68.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1940 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2544.25 & ₹2480 yesterday to end at ₹2529.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.