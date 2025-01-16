Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2413.95 and closed at ₹2382.15, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2422.15 and a low of ₹2372.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹275,635.70 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 104,685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2416.42
|Support 1
|2367.12
|Resistance 2
|2443.83
|Support 2
|2345.23
|Resistance 3
|2465.72
|Support 3
|2317.82
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 78.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 127.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 136 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2422.15 & ₹2372.25 yesterday to end at ₹2385.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend