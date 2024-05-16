Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent closed today at ₹3040.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Enterprises had a fluctuating day on the stock market, with an open price of ₹3042.65 and a close price of ₹3037.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3118.5 and a low of ₹3040. The market capitalization stands at ₹347996.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3349.35 and the 52-week low is ₹1858.95. On the BSE, the trading volume was 113373 shares.
Disclaimer
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a 4.02% MF holding & 14.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in december to 4.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.65% in december to 14.41% in march quarter.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a ROE of 8.98% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was 3.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.50% and 13.20%, respectively.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has shown an EPS growth of 48.06% and a revenue growth of 34.60% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1054722.00 cr, which is 9.39% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -2.15% in revenue and -0.96% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 39.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.38% to reach ₹3040.9, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International all experienced declines, whereas Coal India saw an increase in its stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3040.9
|-11.7
|-0.38
|3349.35
|1858.95
|346662.94
|Coal India
|468.1
|0.65
|0.14
|487.75
|223.3
|288477.31
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.55
|-0.53
|-2.3
|45.15
|17.02
|3477.05
|Anmol India
|36.85
|-1.76
|-4.56
|68.0
|35.6
|209.73
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.79
|-0.33
|-1.17
|41.0
|22.4
|51.38
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a high of ₹3077.7 and a low of ₹2975.85 on the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a possible turning point or reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed today at ₹3040.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3052.6
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price closed the day at ₹3040.9 - a 0.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3086.92 , 3132.93 , 3188.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2984.92 , 2928.93 , 2882.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 9.23% higher than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ent until 3 PM is 9.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3040.9, up by -0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3040.1, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3052.6
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3040.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3016.95 and ₹3098.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3016.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3098.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2868.72
|10 Days
|2913.89
|20 Days
|3001.56
|50 Days
|3113.59
|100 Days
|3077.26
|300 Days
|2765.83
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -6.69% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded by 2 PM is 6.69% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹3018.8, down by 1.11%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3018.05 and 2980.7 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2980.7 and selling near hourly resistance at 3018.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3008.0
|Support 1
|2984.0
|Resistance 2
|3016.0
|Support 2
|2968.0
|Resistance 3
|3032.0
|Support 3
|2960.0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 41.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹2983.3, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹3052.6
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of ₹3016.95 & second support of ₹2986.65 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2935.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹2935.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.13% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 1 PM is down by 16.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹2982, reflecting a decrease of 2.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent reached a high of 3030.5 and a low of 2993.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 3008.38 and 2995.77, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions and new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3018.05
|Support 1
|2980.7
|Resistance 2
|3042.95
|Support 2
|2968.25
|Resistance 3
|3055.4
|Support 3
|2943.35
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Adani Ent indicate a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹2998.15 and a high of ₹3077.7 on the current day.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -16.67% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 12 AM is down by 16.67% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹3029.35, a decrease of 0.76%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3031.17 and 2998.22 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2998.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3031.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3036.88
|Support 1
|3008.38
|Resistance 2
|3052.77
|Support 2
|2995.77
|Resistance 3
|3065.38
|Support 3
|2979.88
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2868.72
|10 Days
|2913.89
|20 Days
|3001.56
|50 Days
|3113.59
|100 Days
|3077.26
|300 Days
|2765.83
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3040.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3052.6
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3040.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3016.95 and ₹3098.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3016.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3098.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.72% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded until 11 AM is 26.72% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹3020.9, down by 1.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further declines in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3053.32 and 2983.47 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 2983.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3053.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3031.17
|Support 1
|2998.22
|Resistance 2
|3050.43
|Support 2
|2984.53
|Resistance 3
|3064.12
|Support 3
|2965.27
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3008.05, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹3052.6
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of ₹3016.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹2986.65. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹2986.65 then there can be further negative price movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' shares have dropped by 1.4% to reach ₹3010, mirroring the decline seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3010.0
|-42.6
|-1.4
|3349.35
|1858.95
|343140.34
|Coal India
|464.4
|-3.05
|-0.65
|487.75
|223.3
|286197.1
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.87
|-0.21
|-0.91
|45.15
|17.02
|3526.39
|Anmol India
|37.75
|-0.86
|-2.23
|68.0
|35.6
|214.85
|Chandra Prabhu International
|27.65
|-0.47
|-1.67
|41.0
|22.4
|51.12
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 40.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.56% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 10 AM is down by 42.56% compared to yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at ₹3016.35, showing a decrease of 1.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3068.0 & a low of 2998.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3053.32
|Support 1
|2983.47
|Resistance 2
|3095.58
|Support 2
|2955.88
|Resistance 3
|3123.17
|Support 3
|2913.62
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 1% to reach ₹3022.05, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links and Anmol India are declining, whereas Coal India and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3022.05
|-30.55
|-1.0
|3349.35
|1858.95
|344514.04
|Coal India
|470.65
|3.2
|0.68
|487.75
|223.3
|290048.81
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.95
|-0.13
|-0.56
|45.15
|17.02
|3538.73
|Anmol India
|38.25
|-0.36
|-0.93
|68.0
|35.6
|217.7
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.5
|0.38
|1.35
|41.0
|22.4
|52.7
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3052.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3052.6
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3052.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3016.95 and ₹3098.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3016.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3098.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹3067.60. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 61.44% to reach ₹3067.60, while the Nifty index has seen a 20.66% rise to 22200.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.61%
|3 Months
|-6.43%
|6 Months
|37.04%
|YTD
|7.05%
|1 Year
|61.44%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3098.2
|Support 1
|3016.95
|Resistance 2
|3149.15
|Support 2
|2986.65
|Resistance 3
|3179.45
|Support 3
|2935.7
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 39.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1802 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1831 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1688 k & BSE volume was 113 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3037.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3118.5 & ₹3040 yesterday to end at ₹3037.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!