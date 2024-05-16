Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent closed today at ₹3040.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

51 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 3052.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3040.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Ent Share Price Highlights

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Enterprises had a fluctuating day on the stock market, with an open price of 3042.65 and a close price of 3037.05. The stock reached a high of 3118.5 and a low of 3040. The market capitalization stands at 347996.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3349.35 and the 52-week low is 1858.95. On the BSE, the trading volume was 113373 shares.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:02:11 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a 4.02% MF holding & 14.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in december to 4.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.65% in december to 14.41% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:35:15 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a ROE of 8.98% in the most recent fiscal year. The return on investment value was 3.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.50% and 13.20%, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:02:26 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has shown an EPS growth of 48.06% and a revenue growth of 34.60% over the last three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1054722.00 cr, which is 9.39% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -2.15% in revenue and -0.96% in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:30:37 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 39.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:04:38 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.38% to reach 3040.9, while its peer companies showed mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International all experienced declines, whereas Coal India saw an increase in its stock price. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex both rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3040.9-11.7-0.383349.351858.95346662.94
Coal India468.10.650.14487.75223.3288477.31
Sindhu Trade Links22.55-0.53-2.345.1517.023477.05
Anmol India36.85-1.76-4.5668.035.6209.73
Chandra Prabhu International27.79-0.33-1.1741.022.451.38
16 May 2024, 05:30:47 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a high of 3077.7 and a low of 2975.85 on the current trading day.

16 May 2024, 04:36:40 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.25%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.02%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially signaling a possible turning point or reversal in the stock's direction in the near future.

16 May 2024, 03:54:10 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed today at ₹3040.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price closed the day at 3040.9 - a 0.38% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3086.92 , 3132.93 , 3188.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 2984.92 , 2928.93 , 2882.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:52:42 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 9.23% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Ent until 3 PM is 9.23% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 3040.9, up by -0.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:32:14 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:17:25 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3040.1, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3040.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3016.95 and 3098.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3016.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3098.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:57:17 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2868.72
10 Days2913.89
20 Days3001.56
50 Days3113.59
100 Days3077.26
300 Days2765.83
16 May 2024, 02:57:15 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:49:21 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -6.69% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded by 2 PM is 6.69% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at 3018.8, down by 1.11%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:33:07 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 3018.05 and 2980.7 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 2980.7 and selling near hourly resistance at 3018.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13008.0Support 12984.0
Resistance 23016.0Support 22968.0
Resistance 33032.0Support 32960.0
16 May 2024, 02:18:13 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:06:12 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹2983.3, down -2.27% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of 3016.95 & second support of 2986.65 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2935.7. If the stock price breaks the final support of 2935.7 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

16 May 2024, 01:48:45 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -16.13% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 1 PM is down by 16.13% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 2982, reflecting a decrease of 2.31%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:36:42 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent reached a high of 3030.5 and a low of 2993.15 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 3008.38 and 2995.77, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider exiting current long positions and new investors can assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13018.05Support 12980.7
Resistance 23042.95Support 22968.25
Resistance 33055.4Support 32943.35
16 May 2024, 01:10:42 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.6%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Adani Ent indicate a potential downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:00:08 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 2998.15 and a high of 3077.7 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:52:49 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -16.67% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 12 AM is down by 16.67% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 3029.35, a decrease of 0.76%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:39:04 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3031.17 and 2998.22 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 2998.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3031.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13036.88Support 13008.38
Resistance 23052.77Support 22995.77
Resistance 33065.38Support 32979.88
16 May 2024, 12:25:59 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:15:16 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3040.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3040.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3016.95 and 3098.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3016.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3098.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49:59 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.72% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded until 11 AM is 26.72% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 3020.9, down by 1.04%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate further declines in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:39:25 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3053.32 and 2983.47 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 2983.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 3053.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13031.17Support 12998.22
Resistance 23050.43Support 22984.53
Resistance 33064.12Support 32965.27
16 May 2024, 11:22:13 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3008.05, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of 3016.95 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 2986.65. If the stock price breaks the second support of 2986.65 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:18:16 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' shares have dropped by 1.4% to reach 3010, mirroring the decline seen in its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, are also experiencing a decrease in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3010.0-42.6-1.43349.351858.95343140.34
Coal India464.4-3.05-0.65487.75223.3286197.1
Sindhu Trade Links22.87-0.21-0.9145.1517.023526.39
Anmol India37.75-0.86-2.2368.035.6214.85
Chandra Prabhu International27.65-0.47-1.6741.022.451.12
16 May 2024, 11:01:08 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:55:41 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -42.56% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 10 AM is down by 42.56% compared to yesterday's volume. The price is currently trading at 3016.35, showing a decrease of 1.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signify a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:40:04 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3068.0 & a low of 2998.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13053.32Support 12983.47
Resistance 23095.58Support 22955.88
Resistance 33123.17Support 32913.62
16 May 2024, 10:16:31 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:56:33 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 1% to reach 3022.05, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links and Anmol India are declining, whereas Coal India and Chandra Prabhu International are seeing an increase. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3022.05-30.55-1.03349.351858.95344514.04
Coal India470.653.20.68487.75223.3290048.81
Sindhu Trade Links22.95-0.13-0.5645.1517.023538.73
Anmol India38.25-0.36-0.9368.035.6217.7
Chandra Prabhu International28.50.381.3541.022.452.7
16 May 2024, 09:43:05 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:32:19 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3052.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹3052.6

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3052.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3016.95 and 3098.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3016.95 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3098.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:20:11 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 3067.60. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 61.44% to reach 3067.60, while the Nifty index has seen a 20.66% rise to 22200.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.61%
3 Months-6.43%
6 Months37.04%
YTD7.05%
1 Year61.44%
16 May 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13098.2Support 13016.95
Resistance 23149.15Support 22986.65
Resistance 33179.45Support 32935.7
16 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:16:07 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1802 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1831 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1688 k & BSE volume was 113 k.

16 May 2024, 08:02:01 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3037.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3118.5 & 3040 yesterday to end at 3037.05. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

