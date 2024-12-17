Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2530 and closed slightly lower at ₹2529.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2537.4 and a low of ₹2505 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹291,725 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 60,371 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at ₹2511.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has declined by 16.02%, also settling at ₹2511.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.66%
|3 Months
|-14.55%
|6 Months
|-22.97%
|YTD
|-11.81%
|1 Year
|-16.02%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2531.4
|Support 1
|2501.3
|Resistance 2
|2549.5
|Support 2
|2489.3
|Resistance 3
|2561.5
|Support 3
|2471.2
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 69.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 714 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6472 k
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 88.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 654 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2529.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2537.4 & ₹2505 yesterday to end at ₹2511.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.