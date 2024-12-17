Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 17 2024 09:22:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.10 0.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.00 0.29%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 790.50 0.74%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.75 -0.89%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 2529.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2511.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2530 and closed slightly lower at 2529.35. The stock reached a high of 2537.4 and a low of 2505 during the session. With a market capitalization of 291,725 crores, the stock has a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 60,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:21:25 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.03%, currently trading at 2511.00. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has declined by 16.02%, also settling at 2511.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 15.17%, reaching 24668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.66%
3 Months-14.55%
6 Months-22.97%
YTD-11.81%
1 Year-16.02%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48:13 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12531.4Support 12501.3
Resistance 22549.5Support 22489.3
Resistance 32561.5Support 32471.2
17 Dec 2024, 08:35:22 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 69.4% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 714 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6472 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 88.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 654 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:41 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2529.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2537.4 & 2505 yesterday to end at 2511.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue