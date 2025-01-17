Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2507.35 and closed at ₹2385.55, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹2569.85 and a low of ₹2418.60 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹280217.80 crore, the stock is significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its low of ₹2030. The BSE volume for the day was 108,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2385.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2569.85 & ₹2418.6 yesterday to end at ₹2427. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend