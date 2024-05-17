Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent closed today at ₹3058, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Enterprises closed at ₹3052.6 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹3054.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3077.7 and a low of ₹2975.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹346662.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3349.35 and the low was ₹1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 132,328 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a 4.02% MF holding & 14.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in december to 4.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.65% in december to 14.41% in march quarter.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.98% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 3.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.50% and 13.20%, respectively.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has shown an EPS growth of 48.06% and a revenue growth of 34.60% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1054722.00 cr, which is 9.39% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.15% and a profit decrease of -0.96% in the fourth quarter.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 38.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.56% to reach ₹3058, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3058.0
|17.1
|0.56
|3349.35
|1858.95
|348612.34
|Coal India
|470.35
|2.25
|0.48
|487.75
|223.3
|289863.93
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.93
|0.2
|0.88
|45.15
|17.02
|3535.64
|Anmol India
|37.35
|0.29
|0.78
|68.0
|35.6
|212.57
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.0
|0.2
|0.72
|41.0
|22.4
|51.77
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a high of ₹3089.6 and a low of ₹3015.7 during the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed today at ₹3058, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3040.9
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price closed the day at ₹3058 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3097.5 , 3132.0 , 3173.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3022.0 , 2981.0 , 2946.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -55.89% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 3 PM is 55.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹3058, a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3063.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3040.9
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3063.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2984.92 and ₹3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2907.22
|10 Days
|2913.72
|20 Days
|2993.75
|50 Days
|3108.09
|100 Days
|3077.88
|300 Days
|2768.99
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -54.19% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded by 2 PM is 54.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3053.85, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3062.08 and 3048.03 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3048.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3062.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3059.72
|Support 1
|3050.57
|Resistance 2
|3064.43
|Support 2
|3046.13
|Resistance 3
|3068.87
|Support 3
|3041.42
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3054.05, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3040.9
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3054.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2984.92 and ₹3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -48.76% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 1 PM is 48.76% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹3053, a decrease of 0.4%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal further price decline.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3065.18 and 3050.83 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3050.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3065.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3062.08
|Support 1
|3048.03
|Resistance 2
|3068.07
|Support 2
|3039.97
|Resistance 3
|3076.13
|Support 3
|3033.98
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹3015.7 and a high of ₹3089.6 on the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.02% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded until 12 AM is 49.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹3055, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3062.7 and 3041.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 3041.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 3062.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3065.18
|Support 1
|3050.83
|Resistance 2
|3070.92
|Support 2
|3042.22
|Resistance 3
|3079.53
|Support 3
|3036.48
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3054.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3040.9
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3054.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2984.92 and ₹3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.77% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 11 AM is 43.77% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹3054.05, down by 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3090.62 and 3020.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3020.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3090.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3062.7
|Support 1
|3041.8
|Resistance 2
|3074.75
|Support 2
|3032.95
|Resistance 3
|3083.6
|Support 3
|3020.9
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3052.25, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3040.9
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3052.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2984.92 and ₹3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.43% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Adani Enterprises until 10 AM is 44.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹3064, down by 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3088.0 & a low of 3017.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3090.62
|Support 1
|3020.27
|Resistance 2
|3124.48
|Support 2
|2983.78
|Resistance 3
|3160.97
|Support 3
|2949.92
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Adani Ent indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3025.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3040.9
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3025.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2984.92 and ₹3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has dropped by -0.54% and is currently trading at ₹3024.60. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have increased by 60.13% to ₹3024.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.94%
|3 Months
|-6.85%
|6 Months
|37.89%
|YTD
|6.76%
|1 Year
|60.13%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3086.92
|Support 1
|2984.92
|Resistance 2
|3132.93
|Support 2
|2928.93
|Resistance 3
|3188.92
|Support 3
|2882.92
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1967 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1870 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1835 k & BSE volume was 132 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3052.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3077.7 & ₹2975.85 yesterday to end at ₹3052.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
