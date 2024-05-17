Active Stocks
Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent closed today at ₹3058, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 3040.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3058 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights Premium
Adani Ent Share Price Highlights

Adani Ent Share Price Highlights : Adani Enterprises closed at 3052.6 on the last trading day with an open price of 3054.05. The stock reached a high of 3077.7 and a low of 2975.85. The market capitalization stood at 346662.94 crore. The 52-week high was 3349.35 and the low was 1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 132,328 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:04:54 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a 4.02% MF holding & 14.41% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.95% in december to 4.02% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 14.65% in december to 14.41% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:39:58 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.98% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 3.24% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 11.50% and 13.20%, respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:06:52 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent has shown an EPS growth of 48.06% and a revenue growth of 34.60% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company has generated a revenue of 1054722.00 cr, which is 9.39% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of -2.15% and a profit decrease of -0.96% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:34:28 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 38.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:00:12 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.56% to reach 3058, in line with the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3058.017.10.563349.351858.95348612.34
Coal India470.352.250.48487.75223.3289863.93
Sindhu Trade Links22.930.20.8845.1517.023535.64
Anmol India37.350.290.7868.035.6212.57
Chandra Prabhu International28.00.20.7241.022.451.77
17 May 2024, 05:37:39 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a high of 3089.6 and a low of 3015.7 during the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 04:38:25 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.33%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:50:50 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed today at ₹3058, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price closed the day at 3058 - a 0.56% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 3097.5 , 3132.0 , 3173.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 3022.0 , 2981.0 , 2946.5.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:46:59 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -55.89% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 3 PM is 55.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 3058, a decrease of 0.56%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 03:36:03 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:14:31 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3063.45, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3063.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2984.92 and 3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:59:28 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2907.22
10 Days2913.72
20 Days2993.75
50 Days3108.09
100 Days3077.88
300 Days2768.99
17 May 2024, 02:55:36 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 02:53:37 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -54.19% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded by 2 PM is 54.19% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3053.85, a decrease of 0.43%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:33:50 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3062.08 and 3048.03 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3048.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3062.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13059.72Support 13050.57
Resistance 23064.43Support 23046.13
Resistance 33068.87Support 33041.42
17 May 2024, 02:15:39 PM IST

17 May 2024, 02:10:24 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3054.05, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3054.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2984.92 and 3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:55:30 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -48.76% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 1 PM is 48.76% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 3053, a decrease of 0.4%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal further price decline.

17 May 2024, 01:40:25 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3065.18 and 3050.83 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 3050.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3065.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13062.08Support 13048.03
Resistance 23068.07Support 23039.97
Resistance 33076.13Support 33033.98
17 May 2024, 01:10:35 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.34%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:05:11 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 3015.7 and a high of 3089.6 on the current trading day.

17 May 2024, 12:56:07 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -49.02% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Enterprises traded until 12 AM is 49.02% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 3055, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 12:33:48 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3062.7 and 3041.8 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 3041.8 and selling near hourly resistance at 3062.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13065.18Support 13050.83
Resistance 23070.92Support 23042.22
Resistance 33079.53Support 33036.48
17 May 2024, 12:26:39 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

17 May 2024, 12:14:21 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3054.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3054.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2984.92 and 3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45:07 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -43.77% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 11 AM is 43.77% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 3054.05, down by 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:41:51 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 3090.62 and 3020.27 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 3020.27 and selling near the hourly resistance at 3090.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13062.7Support 13041.8
Resistance 23074.75Support 23032.95
Resistance 33083.6Support 33020.9
17 May 2024, 11:25:52 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3052.25, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3052.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2984.92 and 3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:20:55 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price has increased by 0.36% to reach 3051.85, in sync with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International, are also experiencing an uptrend. In addition, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3051.8510.950.363349.351858.95347911.24
Coal India470.051.950.42487.75223.3289679.05
Sindhu Trade Links22.960.231.0145.1517.023540.27
Anmol India37.180.120.3268.035.6211.61
Chandra Prabhu International28.660.863.0941.022.452.99
17 May 2024, 11:03:56 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:47:45 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -44.43% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume traded by Adani Enterprises until 10 AM is 44.43% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 3064, down by 0.76%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when studying trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:37:58 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3088.0 & a low of 3017.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13090.62Support 13020.27
Resistance 23124.48Support 22983.78
Resistance 33160.97Support 32949.92
17 May 2024, 10:13:18 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:50:50 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' share price dropped by 0.7% to reach 3019.6, while its counterparts are experiencing a varied performance. Anmol India is declining, but Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, and Chandra Prabhu International are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.2%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3019.6-21.3-0.73349.351858.95344234.74
Coal India470.52.40.51487.75223.3289956.37
Sindhu Trade Links22.760.030.1345.1517.023509.43
Anmol India36.95-0.11-0.368.035.6210.3
Chandra Prabhu International27.990.190.6841.022.451.75
17 May 2024, 09:44:46 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.31%; Futures open interest increased by 0.04%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Adani Ent indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

17 May 2024, 09:33:04 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3025.35, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹3040.9

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3025.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2984.92 and 3086.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2984.92 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3086.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:24:18 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has dropped by -0.54% and is currently trading at 3024.60. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have increased by 60.13% to 3024.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.94%
3 Months-6.85%
6 Months37.89%
YTD6.76%
1 Year60.13%
17 May 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13086.92Support 12984.92
Resistance 23132.93Support 22928.93
Resistance 33188.92Support 32882.92
17 May 2024, 08:36:41 AM IST

17 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1967 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1870 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1835 k & BSE volume was 132 k.

17 May 2024, 08:07:46 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3052.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3077.7 & 2975.85 yesterday to end at 3052.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

