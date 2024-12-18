Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened and closed at ₹2511.75, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹2525.1 and a low of ₹2483.5. With a market capitalization of ₹289,976.4 crore, the company's shares saw a volume of 30,315 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises' stock today recorded a low of ₹2460.85 and reached a high of ₹2494.90. This range indicates a trading fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2480.97
|Support 1
|2468.27
|Resistance 2
|2488.18
|Support 2
|2462.78
|Resistance 3
|2493.67
|Support 3
|2455.57
Adani Ent Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2490.26
|10 Days
|2494.31
|20 Days
|2476.36
|50 Days
|2773.41
|100 Days
|2918.06
|300 Days
|3035.91
Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹2473.2, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2487.4
Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹2473.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2471.47 and ₹2513.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2471.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2513.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2492.95
|Support 1
|2476.4
|Resistance 2
|2502.2
|Support 2
|2469.1
|Resistance 3
|2509.5
|Support 3
|2459.85
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2480.15
|-7.25
|-0.29
|3743.0
|2030.0
|282737.38
|Coal India
|398.45
|-4.35
|-1.08
|544.7
|342.3
|245553.91
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.29
|-0.11
|-0.47
|45.15
|17.02
|3591.15
|Stratmont Industries
|146.4
|-7.7
|-5.0
|208.65
|33.24
|51.21
|Anmol India
|27.64
|-0.37
|-1.32
|66.1
|27.0
|157.31
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 71.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2490.25
|Support 1
|2476.3
|Resistance 2
|2497.6
|Support 2
|2469.7
|Resistance 3
|2504.2
|Support 3
|2462.35
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|2484.5
|-2.9
|-0.12
|3743.0
|2030.0
|283233.28
|Coal India
|400.45
|-2.35
|-0.58
|544.7
|342.3
|246786.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|23.27
|-0.13
|-0.56
|45.15
|17.02
|3588.07
|Stratmont Industries
|146.4
|-7.7
|-5.0
|208.65
|33.24
|51.21
|Anmol India
|27.94
|-0.07
|-0.25
|66.1
|27.0
|159.02
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at ₹2478.55. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 16.54%, reaching ₹2478.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, climbing to 24336.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.83%
|3 Months
|-13.91%
|6 Months
|-24.82%
|YTD
|-12.68%
|1 Year
|-16.54%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2513.77
|Support 1
|2471.47
|Resistance 2
|2540.53
|Support 2
|2455.93
|Resistance 3
|2556.07
|Support 3
|2429.17
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1092 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6501 k
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1061 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2511.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2525.1 & ₹2483.5 yesterday to end at ₹2489.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend