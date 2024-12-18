Explore
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downturn in Today's Trading
Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downturn in Today's Trading

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:04 PM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 2487.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2473.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened and closed at 2511.75, indicating stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of 2525.1 and a low of 2483.5. With a market capitalization of 289,976.4 crore, the company's shares saw a volume of 30,315 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:04:36 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises' stock today recorded a low of 2460.85 and reached a high of 2494.90. This range indicates a trading fluctuation within the session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the stock.

18 Dec 2024, 12:45:44 PM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -40.64% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Adani Enterprises has decreased by 40.64% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 2464.05, reflecting a decrease of 0.94%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with higher volume could signal a further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:35:02 PM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Enterprises reached a high of 2482.7 and a low of 2470.0 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 2476.4 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 2469.1 and 2459.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12480.97Support 12468.27
Resistance 22488.18Support 22462.78
Resistance 32493.67Support 32455.57
18 Dec 2024, 12:21:07 PM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2490.26
10 Days2494.31
20 Days2476.36
50 Days2773.41
100 Days2918.06
300 Days3035.91
18 Dec 2024, 12:20:32 PM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:15:40 PM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹2473.2, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹2487.4

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 2473.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2471.47 and 2513.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2471.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2513.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 12:00:23 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.93% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Adani Enterprises has decreased by 42.93% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 2476, reflecting a decline of 0.46%. Volume traded is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58:59 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Enterprises reached a high of 2494.9 and a low of 2478.35 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price declined below the hourly support level of 2476.3 (Support Level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for additional support at 2469.7 and 2462.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12492.95Support 12476.4
Resistance 22502.2Support 22469.1
Resistance 32509.5Support 32459.85
18 Dec 2024, 11:21:38 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹2481.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹2487.4

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 2481.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2471.47 and 2513.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2471.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2513.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:17:27 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has dropped by 0.29% today, reaching 2480.15, mirroring the trend among its peers. Companies like Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Anmol India are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.47% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2480.15-7.25-0.293743.02030.0282737.38
Coal India398.45-4.35-1.08544.7342.3245553.91
Sindhu Trade Links23.29-0.11-0.4745.1517.023591.15
Stratmont Industries146.4-7.7-5.0208.6533.2451.21
Anmol India27.64-0.37-1.3266.127.0157.31
18 Dec 2024, 11:05:29 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 71.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 10:45:44 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -40.53% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Adani Enterprises has decreased by 40.53% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 2494.25, reflecting a decline of 0.28%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 10:39:59 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 2491.0 & a low of 2477.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12490.25Support 12476.3
Resistance 22497.6Support 22469.7
Resistance 32504.2Support 32462.35
18 Dec 2024, 10:14:51 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:53:33 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has dropped by 0.12% today, currently trading at 2484.5, mirroring the trend among its peers. Companies like Coal India, Sindhu Trade Links, Stratmont Industries, and Anmol India are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.04%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises2484.5-2.9-0.123743.02030.0283233.28
Coal India400.45-2.35-0.58544.7342.3246786.46
Sindhu Trade Links23.27-0.13-0.5645.1517.023588.07
Stratmont Industries146.4-7.7-5.0208.6533.2451.21
Anmol India27.94-0.07-0.2566.127.0159.02
18 Dec 2024, 09:47:43 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.33%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

18 Dec 2024, 09:31:35 AM IST

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹2481.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹2487.4

Adani Ent Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 2481.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2471.47 and 2513.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2471.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 2513.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:19:58 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.36%, currently trading at 2478.55. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 16.54%, reaching 2478.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, climbing to 24336.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.83%
3 Months-13.91%
6 Months-24.82%
YTD-12.68%
1 Year-16.54%
18 Dec 2024, 08:50:57 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12513.77Support 12471.47
Resistance 22540.53Support 22455.93
Resistance 32556.07Support 32429.17
18 Dec 2024, 08:37:06 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 70.89% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Dec 2024, 08:16:04 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1092 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 6501 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 83.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1061 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:01:54 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2511.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2525.1 & 2483.5 yesterday to end at 2489.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

