Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a stable day in the market with an open and close price of ₹3224. The stock reached a high of ₹3275 and a low of ₹3222. The market capitalization stood at ₹372039.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3743 and the 52-week low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 68430 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3224 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3275 & ₹3222 yesterday to end at ₹3224. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend