Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3074.65 and closed at ₹3039.3. The stock reached a high of ₹3121 and a low of ₹3039.9, with a market capitalization of ₹354540.35 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹3743 and ₹2142.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,959 shares.
19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3039.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3121 & ₹3039.9 yesterday to end at ₹3110. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.