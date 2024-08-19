Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 3039.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3110 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3074.65 and closed at 3039.3. The stock reached a high of 3121 and a low of 3039.9, with a market capitalization of 354540.35 crore. The 52-week high and low are 3743 and 2142.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 43,959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3039.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3121 & 3039.9 yesterday to end at 3110. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

