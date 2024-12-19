Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 19 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened and closed at ₹2487.4, maintaining stability throughout the session. The stock reached a high of ₹2494.9 and a low of ₹2450.55. With a market capitalization of ₹287,114 crore, the company continues to navigate between its 52-week high of ₹3743 and low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 23,099 shares, reflecting moderate investor activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 2.16%, currently trading at ₹2402.90. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 16.45%, also reaching ₹2402.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 12.98%, standing at 24198.85 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.01%
|3 Months
|-14.01%
|6 Months
|-24.66%
|YTD
|-13.74%
|1 Year
|-16.45%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2483.85
|Support 1
|2442.3
|Resistance 2
|2511.0
|Support 2
|2427.9
|Resistance 3
|2525.4
|Support 3
|2400.75
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 73.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 84.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 990 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2494.9 & ₹2450.55 yesterday to end at ₹2455. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend