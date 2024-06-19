Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stocks Plummet on the Market Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.95 %. The stock closed at 3307.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3243.3 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock on the last trading day opened at 3300, closed at 3263.5, with a high of 3351 and a low of 3285.5. The market capitalization stands at 377,100.97 crore, with a 52-week high of 3743 and a 52-week low of 2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 164,381 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:52:18 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 1.07% to reach 3272.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Coal India and Anmol India are declining today, whereas Sindhu Trade Links and Chandra Prabhu International are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3272.5-35.4-1.073743.02142.3373065.37
Coal India484.45-4.4-0.9527.2223.3298553.37
Sindhu Trade Links22.830.231.0245.1517.023520.22
Anmol India36.0-0.38-1.0468.031.0204.89
Chandra Prabhu International26.00.512.041.022.648.07
19 Jun 2024, 09:32:20 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3243.3, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹3307.9

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of 3281.8 & second support of 3255.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3224.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 3224.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:24:05 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by -0.90% and is currently trading at 3278.00. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have increased by 37.80% to 3278.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months0.98%
6 Months12.5%
YTD16.15%
1 Year37.8%
19 Jun 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13339.6Support 13281.8
Resistance 23371.2Support 23255.6
Resistance 33397.4Support 33224.0
19 Jun 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 28.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1919 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5366 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1755 k & BSE volume was 164 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:03:55 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3263.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3351 & 3285.5 yesterday to end at 3263.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

