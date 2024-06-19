Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Stocks Plummet on the Market Today

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock on the last trading day opened at ₹3300, closed at ₹3263.5, with a high of ₹3351 and a low of ₹3285.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹377,100.97 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a 52-week low of ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 164,381 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 1.07% to reach ₹3272.5, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Coal India and Anmol India are declining today, whereas Sindhu Trade Links and Chandra Prabhu International are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3272.5
|-35.4
|-1.07
|3743.0
|2142.3
|373065.37
|Coal India
|484.45
|-4.4
|-0.9
|527.2
|223.3
|298553.37
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.83
|0.23
|1.02
|45.15
|17.02
|3520.22
|Anmol India
|36.0
|-0.38
|-1.04
|68.0
|31.0
|204.89
|Chandra Prabhu International
|26.0
|0.51
|2.0
|41.0
|22.6
|48.07
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3243.3, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹3307.9
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of ₹3281.8 & second support of ₹3255.6 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹3224.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹3224.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by -0.90% and is currently trading at ₹3278.00. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have increased by 37.80% to ₹3278.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23629.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|0.98%
|6 Months
|12.5%
|YTD
|16.15%
|1 Year
|37.8%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3339.6
|Support 1
|3281.8
|Resistance 2
|3371.2
|Support 2
|3255.6
|Resistance 3
|3397.4
|Support 3
|3224.0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 28.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1919 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5366 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1755 k & BSE volume was 164 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3263.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3351 & ₹3285.5 yesterday to end at ₹3263.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend