Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3128.8 and closed at ₹3108.05. The stock reached a high of ₹3133.4 and a low of ₹3091.6, with a market capitalization of ₹354,061.55 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹3743, and the 52-week low is ₹2142.3. The BSE trading volume was 22,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 36.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 557 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3133.4 & ₹3091.6 yesterday to end at ₹3105.8. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.