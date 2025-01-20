Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -1.19 %. The stock closed at 2427 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2398 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2459.8 and closed at 2427, experiencing a high of 2459.8 and a low of 2381.7. The company's market capitalization stood at 276,980.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030. The BSE volume for the day was 57,629 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at 2394.95. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 17.78%, also landing at 2394.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.07%
3 Months-15.25%
6 Months-20.16%
YTD-5.1%
1 Year-17.78%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12440.15Support 12370.2
Resistance 22480.05Support 22340.15
Resistance 32510.1Support 32300.25
20 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1179 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1989 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1122 k & BSE volume was 57 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2427 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2459.8 & 2381.7 yesterday to end at 2398. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

