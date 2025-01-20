Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2459.8 and closed at ₹2427, experiencing a high of ₹2459.8 and a low of ₹2381.7. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹276,980.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE volume for the day was 57,629 shares, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.10%, currently trading at ₹2394.95. Over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has dropped by 17.78%, also landing at ₹2394.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.07%
|3 Months
|-15.25%
|6 Months
|-20.16%
|YTD
|-5.1%
|1 Year
|-17.78%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2440.15
|Support 1
|2370.2
|Resistance 2
|2480.05
|Support 2
|2340.15
|Resistance 3
|2510.1
|Support 3
|2300.25
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1122 k & BSE volume was 57 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2459.8 & ₹2381.7 yesterday to end at ₹2398. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend