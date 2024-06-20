Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a fluctuating day with the open price at ₹3310.55, the close price at ₹3307.9, the high at ₹3316.6, and the low at ₹3226.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹372,153.37 crores. The 52-week high for the company was ₹3743 and the 52-week low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 61,402 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3307.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3316.6 & ₹3226.3 yesterday to end at ₹3307.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend