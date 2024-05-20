Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:42 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 3060.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3060 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's last day saw an open price of 3089.95 and a close price of 3060.25. The high for the day was 3089.95, while the low was 2925.35. The market capitalization stood at 348,840.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were 3349.35 and 1858.95 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 4711 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:42:36 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest in Adani Ent, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:37:43 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3060, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3060.25

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3060 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3022.0 and 3097.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3022.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3097.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19:12 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by -0.01% today, trading at 3060.00. Over the past year, Adani Ent shares have seen a price increase of 61.93% to 3060.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.41%
3 Months-6.97%
6 Months38.56%
YTD7.43%
1 Year61.93%
20 May 2024, 08:51:03 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13097.5Support 13022.0
Resistance 23132.0Support 22981.0
Resistance 33173.0Support 32946.5
20 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1967 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1870 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1835 k & BSE volume was 132 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06:36 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3060.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3089.95 & 2925.35 yesterday to end at 3060.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

