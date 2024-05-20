Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent Stock Plunges Amid Market Turbulence

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent's last day saw an open price of ₹3089.95 and a close price of ₹3060.25. The high for the day was ₹3089.95, while the low was ₹2925.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹348,840.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low were ₹3349.35 and ₹1858.95 respectively. On the BSE, the trading volume was 4711 shares.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.06%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.04%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price, coupled with a decrease in open interest in Adani Ent, indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening. This could potentially lead to the stock reaching a peak or beginning a reversal in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3060, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3060.25
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3060 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3022.0 and ₹3097.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3022.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3097.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by -0.01% today, trading at ₹3060.00. Over the past year, Adani Ent shares have seen a price increase of 61.93% to ₹3060.00, while the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.41%
|3 Months
|-6.97%
|6 Months
|38.56%
|YTD
|7.43%
|1 Year
|61.93%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3097.5
|Support 1
|3022.0
|Resistance 2
|3132.0
|Support 2
|2981.0
|Resistance 3
|3173.0
|Support 3
|2946.5
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1967 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1870 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1835 k & BSE volume was 132 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3060.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3089.95 & ₹2925.35 yesterday to end at ₹3060.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
