Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3110.35 and closed at ₹3102.1, with a high of ₹3127.95 and a low of ₹3060. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹350117.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3743, while its 52-week low is ₹2142.3. A total of 29019 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3111.48
|Support 1
|3044.33
|Resistance 2
|3152.32
|Support 2
|3018.02
|Resistance 3
|3178.63
|Support 3
|2977.18
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 37.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 75.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 557 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3127.95 & ₹3060 yesterday to end at ₹3071.2. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.