Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 2397.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2438.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2421.2 and closed at 2397.4, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 2454 and a low of 2391 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 281,943.30 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 3743 and a low of 2030, with a trading volume of 53,587 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 74.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1093 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1973 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.62% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1039 k & BSE volume was 53 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2397.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2454 & 2391 yesterday to end at 2438.2. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

