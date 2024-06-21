Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Ltd. saw its stock open at ₹3269.95 and close at ₹3260.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3315.55 while the low was ₹3241.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹371,440.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3743 and ₹2142.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,838 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3301.33
|Support 1
|3226.33
|Resistance 2
|3345.67
|Support 2
|3195.67
|Resistance 3
|3376.33
|Support 3
|3151.33
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 30.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 72.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1366 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3315.55 & ₹3241.6 yesterday to end at ₹3260.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend