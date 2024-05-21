Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock drops amid market sell-off

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 3060.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3040.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3089.95 and closed at 3060.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3089.95, and the low was 2925.35. The market capitalization stands at 348,840.34 crore with a 52-week high of 3349.35 and a 52-week low of 1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4711 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31:08 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3040.6, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹3060.45

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Adani Ent has broken the first support of 3052.67 & second support of 3044.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 3033.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 3033.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

21 May 2024, 09:19:14 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has dropped by -0.57% today, currently trading at 3042.95. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' share price has surged by 56.42% to 3042.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 22.87% increase to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.26%
3 Months-7.11%
6 Months38.53%
YTD7.4%
1 Year56.42%
21 May 2024, 08:52:38 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13071.67Support 13052.67
Resistance 23082.33Support 23044.33
Resistance 33090.67Support 33033.67
21 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 38.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:22:00 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 79 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1729 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 k & BSE volume was 4 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02:13 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3060.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3089.95 & 2925.35 yesterday to end at 3060.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

