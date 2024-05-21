Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock drops amid market sell-off

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3089.95 and closed at ₹3060.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3089.95, and the low was ₹2925.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹348,840.34 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3349.35 and a 52-week low of ₹1858.95. The BSE volume for the day was 4711 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has dropped by -0.57% today, currently trading at ₹3042.95. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' share price has surged by 56.42% to ₹3042.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a 22.87% increase to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.26%
|3 Months
|-7.11%
|6 Months
|38.53%
|YTD
|7.4%
|1 Year
|56.42%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3071.67
|Support 1
|3052.67
|Resistance 2
|3082.33
|Support 2
|3044.33
|Resistance 3
|3090.67
|Support 3
|3033.67
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 38.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 79 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1729 k
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 95.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 74 k & BSE volume was 4 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3060.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3089.95 & ₹2925.35 yesterday to end at ₹3060.25. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
