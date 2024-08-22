Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 3071.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3115.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3084.95 and closed at 3071.2. The stock reached a high of 3152.5 and a low of 3067.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 355173.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3743, while the 52-week low is 2142.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,779 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1458 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2333 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1379 k & BSE volume was 78 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3071.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3152.5 & 3067.15 yesterday to end at 3115.55. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.