Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3084.95 and closed at ₹3071.2. The stock reached a high of ₹3152.5 and a low of ₹3067.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹355173.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3743, while the 52-week low is ₹2142.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 78,779 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1379 k & BSE volume was 78 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3152.5 & ₹3067.15 yesterday to end at ₹3115.55. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.