Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2440 and closed slightly lower at ₹2438.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2443.45 and a low of ₹2375 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹275,191.30 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,706 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has decreased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹2368.05. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have declined by 20.20%, also settling at ₹2368.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|-10.68%
|6 Months
|-20.4%
|YTD
|-5.71%
|1 Year
|-20.2%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2426.63
|Support 1
|2362.48
|Resistance 2
|2466.27
|Support 2
|2337.97
|Resistance 3
|2490.78
|Support 3
|2298.33
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 78.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1206 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2443.45 & ₹2375 yesterday to end at ₹2385.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend