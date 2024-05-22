Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 13:29:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.35 -1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.25 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.55 -1.44%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,697.10 0.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.05 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock drops as markets react negatively
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock drops as markets react negatively

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 3115.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3115.5 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3060.05 and closed at 3060.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3174.75, while the low was 3034.95. The market capitalization stood at 355,195.85 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 3349.35 and 1858.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 238,452 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:16:11 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.23%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.12%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially changing direction in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:01:17 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of 3075 and a high of 3132.8 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:50:37 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -19.86% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 12 AM is 19.86% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 3117, down by 0.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:33:45 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3119.67 and 3106.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 3106.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 3119.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13119.47Support 13109.27
Resistance 23125.43Support 23105.03
Resistance 33129.67Support 33099.07
22 May 2024, 12:27:40 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:25:33 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3050.25
10 Days2939.32
20 Days2988.11
50 Days3095.17
100 Days3082.44
300 Days2778.30
22 May 2024, 12:11:37 PM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3115.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3115.75

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3115.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3043.0 and 3183.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3043.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3183.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:50:36 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 31.35% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 11 AM is 31.35% higher than yesterday, with the price at 3119.8, up by 0.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:36:31 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3124.93 and 3085.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3085.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3124.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13119.67Support 13106.67
Resistance 23124.33Support 23098.33
Resistance 33132.67Support 33093.67
22 May 2024, 11:25:07 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3110.65, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹3115.75

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3110.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3043.0 and 3183.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3043.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3183.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:11:30 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' share price dropped by 0.13% to reach 3111.85, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are declining, whereas Coal India, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.18% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3111.85-3.9-0.133349.351985.0354751.25
Coal India502.011.252.29493.8223.3309368.96
Sindhu Trade Links22.9-0.15-0.6545.1517.023531.02
Anmol India38.0-0.26-0.6868.035.6216.27
Chandra Prabhu International28.19-0.16-0.5641.022.452.12
22 May 2024, 11:06:10 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 36.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:50:32 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 11.41% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 10 AM has increased by 11.41% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at 3110.05, showing a decrease of -0.18%. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is essential for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:39:37 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3114.8 & a low of 3075.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13124.93Support 13085.13
Resistance 23139.77Support 23060.17
Resistance 33164.73Support 33045.33
22 May 2024, 10:10:34 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:55:02 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price dropped by 0.6% to reach 3097, while its industry counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Companies like Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are facing declines, whereas Coal India is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.01% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3097.0-18.75-0.63349.351985.0353058.35
Coal India498.157.41.51493.8223.3306996.31
Sindhu Trade Links22.95-0.1-0.4345.1517.023538.73
Anmol India37.55-0.71-1.8668.035.6213.71
Chandra Prabhu International28.1-0.25-0.8841.022.451.96
22 May 2024, 09:48:27 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.62%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.27%

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Adani Ent indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend, which could potentially lead to the stock reaching a bottom or experiencing a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:30:03 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3110.45, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹3115.75

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3110.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3043.0 and 3183.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3043.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3183.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:22:05 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.10% today, reaching 3118.95. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 34.02% to 3118.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months-4.61%
6 Months41.92%
YTD9.43%
1 Year34.02%
22 May 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13183.07Support 13042.57
Resistance 23249.28Support 22968.28
Resistance 33323.57Support 32902.07
22 May 2024, 08:36:41 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 36.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:16:39 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1848 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.

22 May 2024, 08:01:42 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3060.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3174.75 & 3034.95 yesterday to end at 3060.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue