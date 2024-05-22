Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock drops as markets react negatively

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3060.05 and closed at ₹3060.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3174.75, while the low was ₹3034.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹355,195.85 crores. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹3349.35 and ₹1858.95 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 238,452 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. This could lead to the stock stabilizing or potentially changing direction in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises stock reached a low of ₹3075 and a high of ₹3132.8 on the current trading day.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Adani Ent traded until 12 AM is 19.86% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3117, down by 0.04%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 3119.67 and 3106.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 3106.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 3119.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3119.47
|Support 1
|3109.27
|Resistance 2
|3125.43
|Support 2
|3105.03
|Resistance 3
|3129.67
|Support 3
|3099.07
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3050.25
|10 Days
|2939.32
|20 Days
|2988.11
|50 Days
|3095.17
|100 Days
|3082.44
|300 Days
|2778.30
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3115.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3043.0 and ₹3183.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3043.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3183.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 11 AM is 31.35% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹3119.8, up by 0.13%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 3124.93 and 3085.13 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 3085.13 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3124.93.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3110.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3043.0 and ₹3183.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3043.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3183.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Today, Adani Enterprises' share price dropped by 0.13% to reach ₹3111.85, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are declining, whereas Coal India, another peer, is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.18% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3111.85
|-3.9
|-0.13
|3349.35
|1985.0
|354751.25
|Coal India
|502.0
|11.25
|2.29
|493.8
|223.3
|309368.96
|Sindhu Trade Links
|22.9
|-0.15
|-0.65
|45.15
|17.02
|3531.02
|Anmol India
|38.0
|-0.26
|-0.68
|68.0
|35.6
|216.27
|Chandra Prabhu International
|28.19
|-0.16
|-0.56
|41.0
|22.4
|52.12
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 36.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Adani Enterprises until 10 AM has increased by 11.41% compared to the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹3110.05, showing a decrease of -0.18%. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is essential for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent touched a high of 3114.8 & a low of 3075.0 in the previous trading hour.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Adani Ent indicates a weakening of the current bearish trend, which could potentially lead to the stock reaching a bottom or experiencing a reversal in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3110.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3043.0 and ₹3183.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3043.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3183.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.10% today, reaching ₹3118.95. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have surged by 34.02% to ₹3118.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.63%
|3 Months
|-4.61%
|6 Months
|41.92%
|YTD
|9.43%
|1 Year
|34.02%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3183.07
|Support 1
|3042.57
|Resistance 2
|3249.28
|Support 2
|2968.28
|Resistance 3
|3323.57
|Support 3
|2902.07
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3174.75 & ₹3034.95 yesterday to end at ₹3060.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
