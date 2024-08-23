Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3121.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹3115.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3149.65 and a low of ₹3092. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹353354.75 crore. Adani Enterprises has seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a 52-week low of ₹2142.3. The trading volume on the BSE was 30,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3135.1
|Support 1
|3076.1
|Resistance 2
|3172.05
|Support 2
|3054.05
|Resistance 3
|3194.1
|Support 3
|3017.1
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 36.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1378 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3149.65 & ₹3092 yesterday to end at ₹3099.6. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.