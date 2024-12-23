Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -3.09 %. The stock closed at 2419.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2344.9 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2439.55 and closed at 2419.65. The stock reached a high of 2453.95 and a low of 2334.85, reflecting volatility. With a market capitalization of 279,236.7 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 3743 and above its 52-week low of 2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 81,123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1214 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5442 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 32 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2419.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2453.95 & 2334.85 yesterday to end at 2344.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

