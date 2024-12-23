Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2439.55 and closed at ₹2419.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2453.95 and a low of ₹2334.85, reflecting volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹279,236.7 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its 52-week low of ₹2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 81,123 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1181 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2453.95 & ₹2334.85 yesterday to end at ₹2344.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend