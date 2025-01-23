Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2390.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹2385.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2400.25 and a low of ₹2326 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹274,296.80 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹3743 and above its 52-week low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a volume of 82,693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST
