Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Ltd. had an open price of ₹3130 and a closing price of ₹3115.75 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3145 and a low of ₹3075. The market capitalization stood at ₹357,914.75 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3349.35, while the 52-week low was ₹1985. The BSE volume for the day was 47,214 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.11% today, reaching ₹3143.00. Over the past year, Adani Enterprises' shares have gained 19.26%, also at ₹3143.00. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.99%
|3 Months
|-4.65%
|6 Months
|44.57%
|YTD
|10.25%
|1 Year
|19.26%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3165.87
|Support 1
|3094.37
|Resistance 2
|3191.18
|Support 2
|3048.18
|Resistance 3
|3237.37
|Support 3
|3022.87
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 35.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 238 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3145 & ₹3075 yesterday to end at ₹3115.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend