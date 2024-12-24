Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2353.2 and closed at ₹2344.9, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹2380.5 and a low of ₹2334.45 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹270,649.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a BSE volume of 30,348 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2368.45
|Support 1
|2321.7
|Resistance 2
|2397.35
|Support 2
|2303.85
|Resistance 3
|2415.2
|Support 3
|2274.95
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 81.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 80.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 758 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2380.5 & ₹2334.45 yesterday to end at ₹2341.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend