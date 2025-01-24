Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2388 and closed at ₹2376.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2401.1 and a low of ₹2356 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹275,272.10 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 29,730 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 78.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 826 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2401.1 & ₹2356 yesterday to end at ₹2384.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend