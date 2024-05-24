Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 8.01 %. The stock closed at 3139.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3391.2 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at 3150.15 and closed at 3139.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 3409.05, while the low was 3135.7. The market capitalization was 386597.18 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 3349.35 and 1985 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 337,401 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 25.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2260 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 223.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.

24 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3139.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3409.05 & 3135.7 yesterday to end at 3139.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

