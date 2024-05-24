Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock opened at ₹3150.15 and closed at ₹3139.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹3409.05, while the low was ₹3135.7. The market capitalization was ₹386597.18 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹3349.35 and ₹1985 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 337,401 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 25.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 223.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3409.05 & ₹3135.7 yesterday to end at ₹3139.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend