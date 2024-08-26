Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downtrend in Today's Trading

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3095 and closed slightly lower at ₹3075.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3095 and a low of ₹3068 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹350288.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3743 and ₹2142.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 2542 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.73%
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price coupled with reduced open interest in Adani Ent indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, suggesting the possibility that the stock could be nearing a bottom or may start to reverse in the near future.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' stock experienced a range today, with a low of ₹3055 and a high of ₹3095.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.31% higher than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, the trading volume for Adani Ent had increased by 17.31% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹3067.05, down by 0.29%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises reached a high of 3084.0 and a low of 3058.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 3071.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting an upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3089.33
|Support 1
|3063.33
|Resistance 2
|3099.67
|Support 2
|3047.67
|Resistance 3
|3115.33
|Support 3
|3037.33
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|3092.88
|10 Days
|3104.20
|20 Days
|3117.55
|50 Days
|3129.12
|100 Days
|3127.81
|300 Days
|2997.37
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3074.6, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3075.95
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3074.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3053.4 and ₹3108.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3053.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3108.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.43% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the volume of Adani Ent traded was 4.43% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹3071, a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 3081.92 and 3061.17 over the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 3061.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3081.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3071.17
|Support 1
|3052.32
|Resistance 2
|3081.93
|Support 2
|3044.23
|Resistance 3
|3090.02
|Support 3
|3033.47
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3060.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3075.95
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at ₹3060.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹3053.4 and ₹3108.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹3053.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3108.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' share price dropped by 0.44% today, trading at ₹3062.5, while its peers showed mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links and Anmol India experienced declines, whereas Coal India and Emergent Industrial Solutions saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.64% and 0.68%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3062.5
|-13.45
|-0.44
|3743.0
|2142.3
|349125.34
|Coal India
|539.85
|1.25
|0.23
|542.0
|226.1
|332694.89
|Sindhu Trade Links
|20.0
|-0.02
|-0.1
|45.15
|17.02
|3083.86
|Anmol India
|37.15
|-0.75
|-1.98
|68.0
|30.1
|211.44
|Emergent Industrial Solutions
|111.55
|0.0
|0.0
|111.55
|90.25
|50.97
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 38.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.07% lower than yesterday
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume of Adani Ent was 25.07% lower than the previous day, while the stock price stood at ₹3070.2, down by 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3075.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3095 & ₹3068 yesterday to end at ₹3072.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.