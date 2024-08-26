Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent share price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises Faces Downtrend in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 3075.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3074.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 3095 and closed slightly lower at 3075.95. The stock reached a high of 3095 and a low of 3068 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 350288.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3743 and 2142.3, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 2542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:14 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.36%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.73%

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price coupled with reduced open interest in Adani Ent indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, suggesting the possibility that the stock could be nearing a bottom or may start to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' stock experienced a range today, with a low of 3055 and a high of 3095.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 17.31% higher than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, the trading volume for Adani Ent had increased by 17.31% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 3067.05, down by 0.29%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:38 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises reached a high of 3084.0 and a low of 3058.0 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance level of 3071.17 (Resistance level 1), suggesting an upward trend.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13089.33Support 13063.33
Resistance 23099.67Support 23047.67
Resistance 33115.33Support 33037.33
26 Aug 2024, 12:23 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent Short Term and Long Term Trends

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Adani Ent share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days3092.88
10 Days3104.20
20 Days3117.55
50 Days3129.12
100 Days3127.81
300 Days2997.37
26 Aug 2024, 12:10 PM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent trading at ₹3074.6, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹3075.95

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent share price is at 3074.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3053.4 and 3108.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3053.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3108.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:46 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.43% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the volume of Adani Ent traded was 4.43% lower than the previous day, with the stock price at 3071, a decrease of 0.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:36 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 3081.92 and 3061.17 over the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 3061.17 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 3081.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13071.17Support 13052.32
Resistance 23081.93Support 23044.23
Resistance 33090.02Support 33033.47
26 Aug 2024, 11:22 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent trading at ₹3060.5, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹3075.95

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent share price is at 3060.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 3053.4 and 3108.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 3053.4 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3108.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:12 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Enterprises' share price dropped by 0.44% today, trading at 3062.5, while its peers showed mixed performance. Sindhu Trade Links and Anmol India experienced declines, whereas Coal India and Emergent Industrial Solutions saw gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.64% and 0.68%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Adani Enterprises3062.5-13.45-0.443743.02142.3349125.34
Coal India539.851.250.23542.0226.1332694.89
Sindhu Trade Links20.0-0.02-0.145.1517.023083.86
Anmol India37.15-0.75-1.9868.030.1211.44
Emergent Industrial Solutions111.550.00.0111.5590.2550.97
26 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4230.5, 38.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4661.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Aug 2024, 10:48 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -25.07% lower than yesterday

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume of Adani Ent was 25.07% lower than the previous day, while the stock price stood at 3070.2, down by 0.19%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator when analyzed alongside price to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume often suggests a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3075.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3095 & 3068 yesterday to end at 3072.7. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.