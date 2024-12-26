Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 2341.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2372.55 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2352.20 and closed slightly lower at 2341.95. The stock reached a high of 2411 and a low of 2340, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of 273823.6 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 79,527 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 79.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Dec 2024, 08:20 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1235 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3694 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1156 k & BSE volume was 79 k.

26 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2341.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2411 & 2340 yesterday to end at 2372.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

