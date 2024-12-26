Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2352.20 and closed slightly lower at ₹2341.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2411 and a low of ₹2340, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹273823.6 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 79,527 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 79.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1156 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2411 & ₹2340 yesterday to end at ₹2372.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend