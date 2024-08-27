Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3095 and closed at ₹3075.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3095 and a low of ₹3055, with a market capitalization of ₹349854.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹3743 and ₹2142.3, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 32,295 shares for Adani Enterprises.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3087.07
|Support 1
|3052.07
|Resistance 2
|3106.03
|Support 2
|3036.03
|Resistance 3
|3122.07
|Support 3
|3017.07
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 37.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1632 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3095 & ₹3055 yesterday to end at ₹3068.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.