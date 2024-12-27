Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2383.95 and closed at ₹2372.55, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2410.85 and a low of ₹2368.25 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹277,032.2 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a trading volume of 69,878 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2409.63
|Support 1
|2376.58
|Resistance 2
|2421.87
|Support 2
|2355.77
|Resistance 3
|2442.68
|Support 3
|2343.53
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 77.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 65.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 895 k & BSE volume was 69 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2410.85 & ₹2368.25 yesterday to end at ₹2401.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend