Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2385 and closed slightly higher at ₹2388.70. The stock reached a high of ₹2406.10 and a low of ₹2301.60 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹267,204.40 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 83,255 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3743, while the low is ₹2030, reflecting significant volatility.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 83.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1388 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2406.10 & ₹2301.60 yesterday to end at ₹2318. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend