Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 3391.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3384.65 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises opened at 3403 and closed at 3391.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 3456.25 and a low of 3355.5. The market capitalization stood at 385,850.48 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 3456.25 and 1985 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 341,745 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13443.73Support 13341.48
Resistance 23501.92Support 23297.42
Resistance 33545.98Support 33239.23
27 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 25.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2260 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 223.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.

27 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3391.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3456.25 & 3355.5 yesterday to end at 3391.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

