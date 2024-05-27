Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3403 and closed at ₹3391.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹3456.25 and a low of ₹3355.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹385,850.48 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹3456.25 and ₹1985 respectively. The BSE volume for Adani Enterprises was 341,745 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3443.73
|Support 1
|3341.48
|Resistance 2
|3501.92
|Support 2
|3297.42
|Resistance 3
|3545.98
|Support 3
|3239.23
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 25.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 223.6% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 337 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3456.25 & ₹3355.5 yesterday to end at ₹3391.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend