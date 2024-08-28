Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3069.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹3068.9. The stock reached a high of ₹3094 and a low of ₹3064, with a trading volume of 14,428 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹349,632.64 crore. Its 52-week high and low are ₹3743 and ₹2142.3, respectively.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1310 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3094 & ₹3064 yesterday to end at ₹3066.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.