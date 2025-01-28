Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2314.60 and closed slightly higher at ₹2318. The stock reached a high of ₹2317.50 and a low of ₹2254.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹260,810.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a trading volume of 115,955 shares on the BSE.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2302.32
|Support 1
|2240.87
|Resistance 2
|2340.93
|Support 2
|2218.03
|Resistance 3
|2363.77
|Support 3
|2179.42
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 88.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1032 k & BSE volume was 121 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2317.50 & ₹2254.05 yesterday to end at ₹2255.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend