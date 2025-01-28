Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -2.69 %. The stock closed at 2318 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2255.70 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2314.60 and closed slightly higher at 2318. The stock reached a high of 2317.50 and a low of 2254.05 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 260,810.20 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030, with a trading volume of 115,955 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12302.32Support 12240.87
Resistance 22340.93Support 22218.03
Resistance 32363.77Support 32179.42
28 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 88.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1154 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1612 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 28.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1032 k & BSE volume was 121 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2318 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2317.50 & 2254.05 yesterday to end at 2255.70. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

