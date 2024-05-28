Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a positive trading day with an open price of ₹3364.95 and a close price of ₹3384.65. The high for the day was ₹3364.95 and the low was ₹3267.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹374,843.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3456.25 and the 52-week low is ₹1985. The BSE volume for the day was 127,720 shares traded.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3338.38
|Support 1
|3247.43
|Resistance 2
|3393.67
|Support 2
|3211.77
|Resistance 3
|3429.33
|Support 3
|3156.48
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 29.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3364.95 & ₹3267.95 yesterday to end at ₹3384.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend