Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -2.85 %. The stock closed at 3384.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3288.1 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a positive trading day with an open price of 3364.95 and a close price of 3384.65. The high for the day was 3364.95 and the low was 3267.95. The market capitalization stood at 374,843.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3456.25 and the 52-week low is 1985. The BSE volume for the day was 127,720 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 27 May, 2024: Divis Laboratories, Indusind Bank, Adani Enterprises, Wipro among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-27-may-2024-divis-laboratories-indusind-bank-adani-enterprises-wipro-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11716805999711.html

28 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13338.38Support 13247.43
Resistance 23393.67Support 23211.77
Resistance 33429.33Support 33156.48
28 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4244.0, 29.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4688.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2402 k

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.

28 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: Adani Ent closed at ₹3384.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3364.95 & 3267.95 yesterday to end at 3384.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.