Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹3083.25 and closed at ₹3066.95. The stock reached a high of ₹3083.25 and a low of ₹3010.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹344593.84 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high and low were ₹3743 and ₹2142.3, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33,312 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3061.4
|Support 1
|3005.5
|Resistance 2
|3097.65
|Support 2
|2985.85
|Resistance 3
|3117.3
|Support 3
|2949.6
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4230.5, 39.96% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4661.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1310 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3083.25 & ₹3010.95 yesterday to end at ₹3022.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.