Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 29 2025 09:24:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.75 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 732.55 0.56%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.65 -0.14%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 308.10 1.50%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.00 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 2259.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2293 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2270.05 and closed at 2259.50. The stock reached a high of 2315 and a low of 2242 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 263,851.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 3743 and a low of 2030, with a trading volume of 42,279 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21:01 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at 2291.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has declined by 25.41%, also standing at 2291.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.12%
3 Months-15.02%
6 Months-26.93%
YTD-9.59%
1 Year-25.41%
29 Jan 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12320.3Support 12246.45
Resistance 22355.0Support 22207.3
Resistance 32394.15Support 32172.6
29 Jan 2025, 08:34:22 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 85.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:17:16 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1008 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1519 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:04:22 AM IST

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2259.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2315 & 2242 yesterday to end at 2293. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue