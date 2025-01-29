Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2270.05 and closed at ₹2259.50. The stock reached a high of ₹2315 and a low of ₹2242 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹263,851.50 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a trading volume of 42,279 shares on the BSE.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Adani Enterprises has increased by 0.18%, currently trading at ₹2291.00. However, over the past year, the price of Adani Enterprises shares has declined by 25.41%, also standing at ₹2291.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.12%
|3 Months
|-15.02%
|6 Months
|-26.93%
|YTD
|-9.59%
|1 Year
|-25.41%
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2320.3
|Support 1
|2246.45
|Resistance 2
|2355.0
|Support 2
|2207.3
|Resistance 3
|2394.15
|Support 3
|2172.6
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 85.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 1008 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1519 k
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 966 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2259.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2315 & ₹2242 yesterday to end at ₹2293. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend