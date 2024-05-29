Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' stock on the last day opened at ₹3313.9, reached a high of ₹3328.8, and closed at ₹3288.1. The low for the day was ₹3230.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹369856.26 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3456.25 and the low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 79442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 30.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 127 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3328.8 & ₹3230.9 yesterday to end at ₹3288.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend