Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 2401.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2409.25 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2415.3 and closed at 2401.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 2445 and a low of 2391.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 278151.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 3743, while the low is 2030. The BSE volume for the day was 94,078 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12444.93Support 12389.28
Resistance 22473.37Support 22362.07
Resistance 32500.58Support 32333.63
30 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 4255.0, 76.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3800.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 4710.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2141 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1982 k & BSE volume was 94 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2401.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2445 & 2391.8 yesterday to end at 2409.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.