Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2415.3 and closed at ₹2401.85, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2445 and a low of ₹2391.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹278151.8 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹3743, while the low is ₹2030. The BSE volume for the day was 94,078 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2444.93
|Support 1
|2389.28
|Resistance 2
|2473.37
|Support 2
|2362.07
|Resistance 3
|2500.58
|Support 3
|2333.63
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 76.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.05% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1982 k & BSE volume was 94 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2445 & ₹2391.8 yesterday to end at ₹2409.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend