Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2299.85 and closed at ₹2286.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2325.55 and a low of ₹2281.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹267,608.40 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of ₹3743 and low of ₹2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 56,008 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 785 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2325.55 & ₹2281.95 yesterday to end at ₹2318.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend