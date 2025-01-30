Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 1.39 %. The stock closed at 2286.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2318.75 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2299.85 and closed at 2286.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 2325.55 and a low of 2281.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 267,608.40 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 3743 and low of 2030. The trading volume on the BSE was 56,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent volume yesterday was 841 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1410 k

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 785 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2286.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2325.55 & 2281.95 yesterday to end at 2318.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

