Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises had a stable day on the stock market, with the open and close price at ₹3244.35. The high was ₹3321 and the low was ₹3211.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹371549.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3456.25 and the 52-week low was ₹2142.3. The BSE volume was 126174 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3311.63
|Support 1
|3200.73
|Resistance 2
|3372.72
|Support 2
|3150.92
|Resistance 3
|3422.53
|Support 3
|3089.83
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4244.0, 30.22% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4688.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1910 k & BSE volume was 126 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3321 & ₹3211.65 yesterday to end at ₹3244.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend