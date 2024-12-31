Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2426 and closed at ₹2409.25, experiencing a high of ₹2609.85 and a low matching the opening price at ₹2426. The market capitalization stood at ₹299,204.1 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹3743 and a low of ₹2030, with a trading volume of 266,967 shares on the BSE.
31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2409.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2609.85 & ₹2426 yesterday to end at ₹2599.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.