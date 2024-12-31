Hello User
Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Ent stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 7.9 %. The stock closed at 2409.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2599.6 per share. Investors should monitor Adani Ent stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at 2426 and closed at 2409.25, experiencing a high of 2609.85 and a low matching the opening price at 2426. The market capitalization stood at 299,204.1 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 3743 and a low of 2030, with a trading volume of 266,967 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: Adani Ent closed at ₹2409.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2609.85 & 2426 yesterday to end at 2599.6. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

