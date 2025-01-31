Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹2326 and closed at ₹2318.75, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹2351.65 and a low of ₹2202 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹259,990.80 crore, the stock's performance remains significant, considering its 52-week high of ₹3743 and low of ₹2030. The BSE recorded a volume of 203,298 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Adani Ent on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2335.83
|Support 1
|2185.63
|Resistance 2
|2418.77
|Support 2
|2118.37
|Resistance 3
|2486.03
|Support 3
|2035.43
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4255.0, 88.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4710.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 88.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 203 k.
Adani Ent Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2351.65 & ₹2202 yesterday to end at ₹2252.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend