Adani Ent Share Price Live blog for 31 Jul 2024

Adani Ent Share Price Today Live Updates : Adani Enterprises' last day of trading saw the open price at ₹3140 and the close price at ₹3128.55. The stock reached a high of ₹3164.65 and a low of ₹3140. The market capitalization stood at ₹360069.35 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹3743 and the low at ₹2142.3. The BSE volume for the day was 5574 shares.
Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹4069.0, 28.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3800.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹4338.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Volume traded till 10 AM is 106.10% higher than yesterday
The volume of Adani Enterprises traded by 10 AM is 106.10% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹3167.95, up by 1.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Hourly Price Movement Update
Adani Ent touched a high of 3173.8 & a low of 3152.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3170.35
|Support 1
|3149.5
|Resistance 2
|3182.5
|Support 2
|3140.8
|Resistance 3
|3191.2
|Support 3
|3128.65
ADANI ENTERPRISES
Stock Peers
Today, Adani Enterprises' stock price increased by 0.88% to reach ₹3156, outperforming its peers. While Coal India, Anmol India, and Chandra Prabhu International are experiencing declines, Sindhu Trade Links, another peer, is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.12% and 0.07% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Adani Enterprises
|3156.0
|27.45
|0.88
|3743.0
|2142.3
|359784.35
|Coal India
|518.0
|-0.95
|-0.18
|527.2
|226.1
|319229.33
|Sindhu Trade Links
|19.18
|0.32
|1.7
|45.15
|17.02
|2957.42
|Anmol India
|33.75
|-0.14
|-0.41
|68.0
|31.0
|192.09
|Chandra Prabhu International
|25.51
|-0.09
|-0.35
|41.0
|22.6
|47.17
Futures trading higher by 0.84%; Futures open interest increased by 0.4%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Adani Ent indicates a potential for positive price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Adani Ent closed at ₹3128.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹3164.65 & ₹3140 yesterday to end at ₹3158.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend